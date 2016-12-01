Man Reported To Police For Whistling Semisonic’s ‘Closing Time’

Whistling might be fun, but we all know people who find it so annoying they might threaten to call the cops if you don’t stop. Turns out, a woman in Forest Grove, Oregon, did just that when a man outside her house would not stop whistling “Closing Time” by Semisonic.

According to authorities, the woman called the police because the whistler would not shut up, despite her allegedly telling him to do so. Instead the man continued to whistle the tune near her driveway. According to the police captain, it was clear no one had “found a friend” despite the encouraging song.

“It’s not clear if the caller would have been more or less upset if it was a different genre or whether it was just the talent lacking in the whistling,” Captain Mark Herb said about the incident.

Perhaps he would have stopped if she had been a little cleverer about how she asked him to be quiet. “Closing time, you will have to stop now, or you can’t stay here.”

Needless to say, both parties knew who they didn’t want to take them home.

