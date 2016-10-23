Man Dies ‘Horror-Movie’ Death After Encounter With Crabs

Michael Funk came into contact with a virulent form of flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning out his crab pots. Four days later he was dead.



He was in his Maryland bayside condo with his wife of 46 years when he was first infected with Vibrio vulnificus, a naturally occurring bacteria found in warm, brackish waters. It’s a rare strain of flesh-eating bacteria, but more than half of those who contract it die. Michael now lists among those victims.

His wife, Marcia Funk, said she and her late husband were preparing to return to their Phoenix home when he fell suddenly ill. Michael was transported to an area hospital where a surgeon removed the infected skin from his leg, which was later amputated. But the infection continued to rapidly spread, and a few short days later he was pronounced dead.

“I really feel they kept it quiet because it’s a tourist resort,” Marcia said. “It’s like something out of a horror movie. It was very fast moving. He was in so much pain.”

Roman Jesien, marine scientist and chairman of the Maryland Coastal Advisory Fishery Committee, said the effects of Vibrio vulnificus vary from case to case and depend on each individual’s immune system.

“Some people can have an infection, maybe get a little sick, and be just fine,” Jesien said. “Others aren’t as lucky. There’s a lot of factors that come into play,” including age and overall health.

Michael was 67.

“We don’t see that many cases of that nature,” Jesien added. “But they do happen, and there are things you can do to avoid it.”

Health officials advise cleaning any open wounds after coming in contact with water that could potentially content flesh-eating bacteria, especially slowly moving waters with lower-than-normal salinity.

Marcia said her late husband died doing exactly what he loved.

“He loved the water. He loved boating. He loved crabbing,” Marcia said. “Basically, what he loved doing took his life.”

