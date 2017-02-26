Mississippi Man Alleged Kills Girlfriend’s Entire Family In ‘Domestic Violence’ Situation

Karon D. McKay, 44, has been arrested after he alleged opened fire on his lover, her 5-year-old son and her mother and sister in their rural home earlier this week, killing them all.

McKay was charged Tuesday night with three counts of murder, one count of capital murder and once count of being convicted felon in possession of a firearm, reports PEOPLE.

Tuesday, 42-year-old Tomecca Pickett’s body was found in her Toomsuba, Mississippi, home alongside her son Owen; her mother 65-year-old Edna Durr; and her 27-year-old sister, Kierra Durr.

A 3-year-old child was also found in the home unharmed and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was uninjured and is believed to be Kiearra Durr’s son.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said that McKay was dating Pickett and the couple had allegedly been fighting for hours before the shooting. McVay was interviewed on the scene by deputies and later at the station, where he surrendered himself.

“It was a domestic violence situation that had been ongoing,” Calhoun told reporters.

“I really do hope everything will be resolved for this,” Irene Thompson, a relative of the victims, told the Associated Press. “For anybody to want to hurt a child, I don’t know what to say.”

Authorities believe McVay shot all four of the victims to death on Monday night, according to Calhoun.

A neighbor later became worried after she tried to call the family and never heard back. When she went over to knock on the family’s front door, she saw a body.

McVay lived with Pickett and her family in their rural home, Calhoun said.

McVay remains in jail at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $3 million bond, jail records show. It is unclear whether he has an attorney or has entered a plea.

