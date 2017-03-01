Mama June Sets A New TV Record

The series premiere of WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot has set a new television record.

According to Deadline, the show delivered 2.3 million total viewers in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings, which makes the Feb. 24th airing the network’s best series premiere ever in total viewers and key demos.

The series was Friday night’s top program among women and the No. 1 ad-supported cable program in its 10 p.m. ET/PT time period in Live+3. That metric delivered 2.29 million total viewers, an increased of 61 percent over Live+same day. This includes 1.13 million adults between the ages of 25-54; 1.09 million adults between the ages of 18-49, 839,000 women between the ages of 25-54 and and 802,000 women between the ages of 18-49.

WE tv president Marc Juris gave a statement about the record setting show saying:

“At a time when so much is competing for viewers’ attention, Mama June‘s journey is proof that great storytelling with compelling characters can break out and deliver a significant and engaged audience. Mama June shares an honest, emotional and relatable story that is empowering as well as entertaining.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot follows Here Comes Honey Boo Boo‘s Mama June Shannon as she learns that her ex (Sugar Bear) is getting married. It also shows Mama June getting her health back in order by getting in shape. She gets plastic surgery and embarks on a workout program.

The second episode will air at 10 p.m. March 3.

