Maisie Williams Spotted In Bizarre Getup, Sports Bright Blue Wig

Maisie Williams, best known for her role in Game Of Thrones as Arya Stark, took the world by surprise when she stepped out with an entirely new look.

The 20-year-old actress was pictured filming for the first time on the set of Departures in New York on Tuesday. Maisie wore a blue wig and a leopard print top with a hot pink mini skirt, as well as a pair of patterned tights and knee-high Converse.

The star then changed into a fireman’s outfit, which somewhat swamped her small frame.

Maisie has been filming along her co-star Asa Butterfield on location at a firehouse, where the two dressed up and slid down the fire pole and drove the ladder truck.

Departures tells the story of hypochondriac working as an airport baggage handler. He is forced to confront his fears when a British teenager with a terminal illness enlists him to help her carry out her eccentric bucket list.

Meanwhile, fans of the HBO series are eagerly awaiting for the show’s return.

The final season likely will air in 2018 and after that, David Benioff acknowledged HBO might continue with a spin-off without himself and Weiss at the helm.

“I think HBO might well do [another series] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great but I think they should get new blood in,” he said.

