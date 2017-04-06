Madonna Throws Major Shade At Pepsi Following Kendall Jenner Ad Controversy

Madonna has reignited her decades-old feud with Pepsi in the wake of the brand’s ongoing PR nightmare.

The soda company uploaded then eventually pulled a controversial ad starring Kendall Jenner, and they’ve been facing backlash on social media ever since.

The ad features Jenner halting a modeling shoot to join a “Black Lives Matter” style protest. Upon joining the march, Jenner makes her way up to the front of the crowd and hands a riot gear-clad officer a Pepsi.

This brave caffeinated outreach by the totally down-to-earth Jenner and her Pepsi can magically halt the protest, you know, just like it happens in real life.

Madonna took to Instagram to join in the ridicule of the brand and stirred up an old controversy in the process.

In the post, Madonna is seen at a red carpet event holding a can of Coca-Cola, which everyone knows is Pepsi’s mortal enemy is the eternal soda-brand wars.

Madonna doesn’t wanna keep the diss subtle, as she zooms in on the can and splices it together with the original image. Furthermore, she captioned the photo with a gold medal emoji, showing her followers who’s the true cola champion of her Material Girl heart

Madonna fans will recall the Queen of Pop’s 1989 Pepsi commercial which was pulled by the company after a bout of controversy.

The song featured Madonna’s classic “Like a Prayer,” but when the song’s video was released the day after the commercial was premiered. It featured bold imagery concerning race and religion, which was something Pepsi was not ready to be attached to.

They pulled the commercial, thus attaching Pepsi to one of pop music’s most controversial moments.

Madonna isn’t the first celeb to weigh in on the ad. Rosario Dawson shared an interesting comparison concerning the commercial on Wednesday.

However, Jenner, the commercial’s star, has remained silent on the matter.

What do you think of this whole Pepsi protest ad debacle?

