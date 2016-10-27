‘Live! With Kelly’ To Bring Back Fan Favorite Guest Host

Richard Curtis, the guy who won the social media contest to co-host with Kelly Ripa, is returning to the show once again, and may even find himself in the position for good.

Live! With Kelly staffers were more than impressed with Curtis’ first appearance, and internal feedback found the school teacher had “universally positive” feedback.

Curtis, a married father of two, is “very much in the running” to get a permanent position on the show, with one source going so far as to say “he was the best co-host since Michael [Strahan] left.”

Do you want Cutis to be the new co-host of Live! With Kelly?

