Liv Tyler Reveals Photo Of Steven Tyler With Granddaughter

There are few, if any, father-daughter celebrities that have as close a relationship as actress Liv Tyler and her rock star dad, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler. Recently Liv shared an adorable pic of Steven with her daughter Lula and it will melt your heart.

💗 papa steven 💗 Lula rose 💗 A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

The family got together for some quality time to celebrate Steven’s 69th birthday, and Steven took advantage of the opportunity by helping out little Lula with her milk bottle.

Turns out Steven Tyler is a pretty great grandpa.

Not that it’s surprising that he is, it’s just a really pleasant turn of events considering that Liv didn’t even know Steven was her dad until she was about 8 years old.

The story goes that Liv’s mother kept Steven a secret from her because of his drug abuse issues. Liv at some point noticed that she and Steven’s other daughter Mia had an uncanny resemblance.

At this point, she asked her mom about it and that’s when she admitted the truth. That Steven Tyler was her biological father.

Since then they’ve built an incredible bond and even worked on a project together when Aerosmith wrote the main song for Liv’s 1998 film Armageddon.

It’s nice to see their real life story has a happy ending.

💗Happy happy birthday to you daddy 💗thank you so much for making even the most simple walk in the park the most incredible magical adventure and for always making me laugh 💗 thank you for always teaching me to ask why , to look deeper , and to truly savor and feel every precious moment 💗 happy birthday @iamstevent !!!!!!!!!! A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

