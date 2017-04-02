TLC’s Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Announce Sex of Baby

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff of Little People, Big World stardom, are expecting a baby girl!

The reality stars announced in February that they were expecting their first child, after discovering they were pregnant following the gender reveal party for Jeremy’s twin, Zach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For their gender reveal, the couple opted for a smoke show.

“We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl … But now it’s confirmed, we’re having a daughter!” the couple told Us Weekly about the event on Saturday. “We are praying for her every day and can’t wait to meet her! And also hoping she has our curls.”

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com