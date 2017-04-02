TLC’s Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Announce Sex of Baby

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff of Little People, Big World stardom, are expecting a baby girl!
It’s a GIRL! Wow, I’m going to be a father to a daughter… We’re so excited to know it’s a girl, it makes it way more real! I can’t wait for this curly haired barefoot rompin overall wearin redhead to steal my heart – just like her mom did. #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent PC: @moniqueserraphotography #weekendidos
A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on
The reality stars announced in February that they were expecting their first child, after discovering they were pregnant following the gender reveal party for Jeremy’s twin, Zach.
Videos by PopCulture.com
For their gender reveal, the couple opted for a smoke show.
“We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl … But now it’s confirmed, we’re having a daughter!” the couple told Us Weekly about the event on Saturday. “We are praying for her every day and can’t wait to meet her! And also hoping she has our curls.”
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Expecting Baby
- ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Are Expecting Child
- Honey Boo Boo’s Mom Is Getting Her Own Reality Television Show
This article originally appeared on Womanista.com