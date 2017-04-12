Lisa Kudrow Reveals The Truth About That Long-Awaited ‘Friends’ Reunion

Lisa Kudrow has spoken out about the possibility of a Friends reunion, and the 53-year-old actress has some bad news. According to the mother of one, the long-awaited reunion of the beloved sitcom is most likely never going to happen.

“I feel like I’m just constantly bursting that little bubble of hope, each and every time it’s asked,” she said while talking to Heat Magazine. “It’s been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it’s not going to happen. And every time I say that, I get yelled at.”

Kudrow, who portrayed the zany Phoebe Buffay on the NBC series, doesn’t see any way in which a reunion show would be feasible.

“What’s it going to be about? Really, how is it going to work? This is what everybody is forgetting,“ she said.

Kudrow brought up multiple critical issues as to the plotline of any such reunion series.

“They no longer hang out at the coffee shop, they have all moved away,” she said. “Chandler and Monica live upstate, Phoebe and Mike, probably the same. For what reason would there be for them all to come together for a significant amount of time? The setting, and that time of life, worked brilliantly for them.”

Not only have the characters all moved on, but also the entire cast and crew are all insanely busy.

“It would be great [if it happened],” she insisted. “It would be a lot of fun. But even just from a logistical purpose, it would never work because everyone is on a totally, ridiculous work schedule, that’s the opposite of someone else. It’s even impossible for us to get together for dinner, it’s really hard. It’s six people, how easy is it for you to get six of your friends together?”

This isn’t the first time Lisa Kudrow has dished on a Friends reunion. She explained that the star-studded cast – Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – all had dinner together. However, getting the busy actors to sit down for a meal was no easy task.

“It was really fun! We had such a good time,” Kudrow said. “It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop.”

At the time, Lisa Kudrow said that she was trying not to let the fans down by leaving the door open for a reunion show.

“If we don’t tell you that one’s coming, and then it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed,” she said. “I’m managing expectations.”

Are you disappointed to hear that Lisa Kudrow says there will be no Friends reunion?

