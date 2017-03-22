New Lindsay Lohan Video Leaks Online

New footage of Lindsay Lohan‘s new TV show has surfaced online and it looks completely wild. After taking a three-year hiatus from appearing on the big or small screen, the 30-year-old is set to return with a reality show that actually looks hilarious.

❤RT❤ if you are excited about my new show 😊 pic.twitter.com/rNjR47Ngkd — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 22, 2017

Lindsay Lohan took to Twitter on Tuesday night to unleash the trailer. She captioned the clip: “RT if you are excited about my new show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series is titled The Anti-Social Network and involves the Parent Trap alum taking control of an unsuspecting social media user’s accounts for 24 hours. The redheaded beauty will play pranks on her victims and will task the individuals with three different challenges. In the event that the person complies and completes all three tasks, they will be rewarded with prizes.

“I love social media. I am social media,” she said in the teaser. “Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around—especially near me. I decided I’m going to hijack your social media—your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter—all of it for 24 hours.”

“I’ve decided to dare people to really question how much their social media is worth,” she said. “I am really good.”

“If you can pull off 3 challenges, then you’ll win some fabulous prizes,” Lohan said. “But they won’t know I’m the one pulling the strings.”

As her followers already know, Lindsay Lohan has been causing quite a stir on social media this year. At the beginning of the year, she deleted all of her posts on Instagram and started anew. Her manager, Scott Carlsen, has spoken out about her life at the moment.

“Lohan is in a period of renewal and has been making positive changes in her life,” Carlsen said while talking with Daily Mail.

Last month, Lindsay Lohan joined Good Morning Britain to speak about how she is learning to be at peace with her spiritual side.

“Studying the Koran is something I found solace in, a religion where I found a lot of peace,” she said. “I have reached inside and I found what I want my intentions to be in the world…focusing on taking control of what I want out of life.”

Lindsay Lohan has also been posting some seriously bizarre pics on Instagram in recent weeks. Check out her latest snaps here.

What was your reaction after seeing this new video of Lindsay Lohan?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]