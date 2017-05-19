Lindsay Lohan Claims To Have Been Racially Profiled At Airport

Lindsay Lohan claims that she was racially profiled at an airport in New York City.

The Mean Girls star joined Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to discuss the incident. Lindsay Lohan, who has been studying the Koran for years now, was donning a headscarf as many traditional Muslim women wear.

She says that the agent at the security checkpoint requested that she removed the headscarf, which she said she was wearing as a sign of solidarity with the Turkish people, according to Pop Crush.

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life,” she said. “[The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’”

The 30-year-old actress was born and raised in New York, but she said that the experience at the airport left her feeling “intimidated.”

“What scared me was, in that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?” she said. “That was really interesting to me. I was kind of shocked. It was jarring.”

Even though she felt discriminated against at the airport, Lohan explained that she does not feel that the action was a result of President Donald Trump’s “Muslim Ban.” In fact, she is one of the few celebrities that hasn’t completely bashed the former Apprentice star, and rather has defended his right to lead the United States.

“People are being dramatic,” she said. “I just think, don’t kick people when they’re down.”

She continued by saying: “I don’t agree with his policies and everything that he’s doing but at the end of the day, he is the president right now. So what’s the point in picking on someone instead of just seeing what they are capable or not capable of.”

Earlier this month, she spoke out about Donald Trump urging people to offer their support for him so that he may have a positive impact on the country and on the world.

“You know, I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support, and for him to experience what it’s like for these people … experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they have welcomed in.”

What are your thoughts about Lindsay Lohan claiming that she was “racially profiled” at the airport in New York?

