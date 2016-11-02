Lil Wayne Doesn’t Feel Connected To The ‘Weird’ Black Lives Matter Movement

Lil Wayne, one of the most prolific rappers of his time, clearly stated he feels no connection to the Black Lives Matter movement because it “ain’t got nothing to do with” him.

He said the Black Lives Matter movement “just sounds weird,” arguing his wealth and success stands in direct contradiction to it.

Lil Wayne says he doesn’t feel connected to Black Lives Matter movement. Watch tonight on Nightline at 12:35am ET. pic.twitter.com/28eBGfpSja — Nightline (@Nightline) November 2, 2016

“I am a young, black, rich motherf—er,” Wayne said. “If that don’t let you know that American understands black [expletive] matter these days, I don’t know what it is.”

Wayne went on to say he doesn’t feel connected to the movement because it doesn’t pertain to him.

“I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me,” Wayne said. “If you do, you crazy as s—t.”

It’s not the first time Wayne has expressed dissent towards Black Lives Matter. He also recently said he believes there’s “no such thing as racism.”

