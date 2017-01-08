Lady Gaga Posts First Picture Of Super Bowl Rehearsal

Looks like Lady Gaga is getting ready for the biggest performance of the year!

The Joanne singer recently posted a photo on her Instagram account of a rehearsal for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is the first behind-the-scene image the singer has shared, though there is certain to be more as the performance draws closer.

30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

“30 days til #superbowl #halftime #gaga,” she captioned the photo.

Of course the photo simply shows Gaga working with a few of her musicians in a studio, which doesn’t give fans any indication as to what kind of spectacular show to expect from the far from ordinary performer. Will she go back to her roots and put on a ridiculous show with insane costumes and stage effects – similar to the recent Katy Perry performance? Or will she stick with her more recent performance style, simple, but still Gaga?

Gaga revealed that she would be headlining the Super Bowl LI halftime show back in September. The six-time Grammy winner simply tweeted, “It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!”

Technically, this halftime performance isn’t the first time the American Horror Story actress has performed at the event. Last year Gaga had the honor of starting the annual game by singing the National Anthem.

“This is one of the highest honors of my career,” she said to NFL Network after her performance last year. “I get a chance to sing for all the athletes – who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment – the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about.”

America’s favorite sport and most popular sporting event will be going Gaga on February 5 at 6:30 pm est.

