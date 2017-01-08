Kylie Jenner Solidifies Her Spot As The Second-Richest Kardashian-Jenner

Kylie Jenner is officially the second richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The 19-year-old model raked in revenue through over the last year, and is only behind Kim Kardashian amongst her famous family members, according to the Forbes‘ 2017 “30 Under 30” list.

Under the “Retail and E-Commerce” section of the list, Kylie Jenner was one of the top earners last year due to her cosmetics brand and a clothing line she started with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

“The reality TV star’s Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 Lip Kits selling out upon release,” Forbes wrote. “Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did seven figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall. Per Forbes’ estimates, she’s the second-highest annual earner overall in her family, after half-sister Kim Kardashian.”

Over the course of 2016, Forbes estimated that Kylie made $18 million while Kim brought in $51 million. Closely behind Kylie was her other sister, Kendall Jenner, who earned $17 million. Clearly Kylie has a ways to go in order to catch up with her big sister, but $18 million isn’t too shabby for a teenager.

Check out the infographic below to see a breakdown of how much each of the Kardashians and Jenners earned last year.

A huge part of Kylie’s business success has likely come from her massive social media following. Not only does Jenner share photos of her products, but also she has racked up followers by posting a slew of sexy pics that show off her famously curvy figure. Learn more here.

Even though she is one of the most popular teenagers in the world, Kylie maintains that there is a side of her that the world doesn’t see. “I don’t sit around and stare at my cars and Snapchat them,” Jenner said while talking to Complex. “That’s what people think I do, but there’s a big part of my life that I don’t like to show. I’m ‘Kylie Jenner’ to the world, but I’m just ‘Kylie’ to my friends and family.”

Are you surprised that Kylie Jenner is the second richest in the Kardashian-Jenner family?

