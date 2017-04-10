Kylie Jenner Lands Her Own Reality Series, ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner has officially landed her own reality series. Even though she is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at only 19-years-old, the fashion designer is set to embark on her own reality TV journey as she will be featured in the upcoming show Life of Kylie.

kowgirl A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The show will air on E!, the same station that is home to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The eight-episode series will offer footage of the black-haired beauty in her natural element in the business world and promises to give a more in-depth view of arguably the most well-known teenager in the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E!, the new show will also “expose a personal, more intimate side of makeup entrepreneur as she manages her celebrity persona, multi-million dollar company and, well, just being a teenager.”

A press release for the series explains that Life of Kylie will follow the Lip Kit creator as she “navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon, and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics.”

Kylie Jenner also released a statement that read: “The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

E!‘s executive vice president of programming and development, Jeff Olde, spoke out about the upcoming reality series.

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy, and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

💁🏻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Life of Kylie premieres this coming Summer. Until then be sure to tune in for Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9 p.m ET.

Do you plan on watching Kylie Jenner’s reality show?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]