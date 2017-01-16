Kylie And Kendall Jenner Were Transformed Into Harley Quinn, And It Looks Amazing

A new photo of Kylie and Kendall Jenner transformed into Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn has surfaced online, and it will absolutely blow your mind. Thanks to the magic of Photoshop, the two reality stars stun as the character portrayed by Margot Robbie in the 2016 film.

The photo was posted by caradelevingne_lol on Instagram.

One fan with mad skills created a side-by-side image of Kendall and Kylie rocking the cotton candy hair, smudged mascara, red lipstick, and mismatched eyeshadow that Margot Robbie wore in the David Ayer film.

The photoshopper also shared a wildly impressive video of how to make the edit on YouTube. The clip shows how the photo editor was able to incorporate all of the intricate details and nuances of Robbie’s signature makeup look as Harley Quinn.

Check out the video below:

In other news for Kendall and Kylie, the two have been garnering a huge amount of attention for their steamy social media snaps.

Most recently, Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner shared new swimsuit photos that will take your breath away. Even though she has become one of the most famous supermodels in the world, there is one former bikini model that does not have a high opinion of Kendall at all.

As for Kylie, she found herself at the center of social media controversy when some of her followers accused the reality star of photoshopping her Instagram posts. The Lip Kit creator was photographed posing with her rapper beau Tyga while on vacation last week. Jenner is seated on the “Rack City” rapper’s lap while he wraps his arms around her waist her from behind, but there is something seriously peculiar about the photo. See the pic here.

Who do you think looks better in the Harley Quinn makeup? Kendall or Kylie Jenner?

