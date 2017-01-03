Kurt Sutter Aims To Feature Latino Creatives With SOA Spin-Off Mayans MC

You don’t often see a creator let someone else take control of their properties but, to Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, telling a story the right way is much more important than being in the spotlight.

Sons of Anarchy told the story of a white motorcycle club in Northern California, and Sutter had an idea as to what the lives of his characters were actually like. Mayans MC however, tells the story of the Latino club that rivaled the Sons.

While the saga of the SOA universe is the creative property of Sutter, he wants the Mayans’ story to be told through the vision of the people it directly relates to. Instead having creative control, Kurt Sutter is aiming to have Mayans MC fully controlled by Latino crew members – with an almost entirely Latino cast.

While on actor Tom Arnold’s podcast, 100% Honest Pretty Much…, Sutter explained his vision for the future of Mayans MC – and how he wants to hand the reigns of the series over to those who understand the life much better than he does.

“I’ll direct the pilot and my plan is to do this. It’s to honor the mythology that a lot of talented people spent seven years creating so that we transition from that mythology into this new mythology. And my hope is to hire a creative staff that’s based in that culture.”

The creator went on to explain his plans even further.

“So that ultimately my plan will be probably if we’re lucky enough to continue, that I would co-run the first season with some one and then hand off the show to a primarily a creative team of people of color. And then still sort of participate from a producorial level. to maybe help guide it’” Sutter said. “But it really becomes a show about latinos with an all latino cast and ultimately a primarily a latino team running it.”

In an age where racism and discrimination are widely explored in the media, creators like Kurt Sutter are going to great lengths to be sure people of color have a chance to tell the stories they were meant to tell. It’s refreshing to see a producer working this hard for others, and it makes the prospect of Mayans MC all the more intriguing.

Mayans MC is being written by gang member turned filmmaker Elgin James, and he will likely co-run the show with Sutter. Production is set to being in early 2017, with the FX debut expected in the fall.

