Kurt Sutter Pays Tribute To Springsteen With ‘Mayans MC’ Pic

Kurt Sutter‘s obsession with revealing Mayan’s MC set pics is the best thing that could ever happen to SoA fans. Well, at least until the show actually premieres, that is. Once again taking to Instagram, Sutter shared a set pic with some of the cast and captioned it with some Bruce Springsteen song lyrics. If there’s anything every biker knows it’s that you always honor The Boss.

Mayan MC pilot. Day 14. I got God on my side I’m just trying to survive What if what you do to survive Kills the things you love Fear’s a powerful thing It can turn your heart black you can trust It’ll take your God filled soul And fill it with devils and dust #mayansmc #devilsanddust #lordofsouthjersey A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Sutter is clearly very excited about what they have in store with Mayans MC because he continues to reveal little tidbits from the set which only serve to make us all crazy with impatience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s official synopsis is as follows: “Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.”

In addition to the set pics, Sutter has also shared a few of the cast, which, among many others, includes Emilio Rivera who plays Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez, reprised from Sons of Anarchy.

Respect handed down from one club to the next. Thank you, brothers, old and new. We create the story, and the story creates us. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Speaking about working with Alvarez again, Sutter previously said, “When this other project was coming up with the Mayans; [Rivera’s] my linchpin in fusing these two mythologies. It’s so great to be able to work with him again, and be around that energy because it reminds me that this is why we do what we do.”

Mayans MC does not have an official premiere date at this time but is speculated to air sometime later this year.

More News:

[H/T: Kurt Sutter / Instagram]