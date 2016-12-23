Kris Jenner Shows Off Her Festive Holiday Home

Kris Jenner is taking you inside her Kandyland Calabasas home.

According to Us Weekly, Jenner showed Architectural Digest around her wonderland, which included custom-made candy sculptures, gingerbread houses, and holiday stockings.

Kandyland-chic ❤️ Thank you @jeffleatham for helping me transform my home this Christmas!! I invited @archdigest to film the magical transformation! Watch the video on ArchitecturalDigest.com 🎄#christmas #besttimeoftheyear #happyholidays A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:32am PST

“Jeff [Leatham] is very famous for these amazing magical animals,” Jenner explained. “[My grandson] Mason [Disick] decided it’s a boy and his name is Christmas Bear.”

Jenner admitted she sets an elaborate table full of roses and gold and leaves it up the entire holiday season. “I’m really kinda crazy ’cause I like to set the table,” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “And kind of leave it that way for the whole time.”

Thank you so much @archdigest, it was amazing to work with you!!! #christmasmagic #ibelieveinsantaclaus @jeffleatham you are a genius!!!! A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

With just hours until the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, the pictures and videos will soon start rolling in!

The best time of the year!!! Happy Holidays, everyone! @archdigest @jeffleatham #blessed #happyholidays #christmasmagic #besttimeoftheyear🎄 A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:58am PST

