Kris Jenner Shows Off Her Festive Holiday Home

Kris Jenner is taking you inside her Kandyland Calabasas home.
According to Us Weekly, Jenner showed Architectural Digest around her wonderland, which included custom-made candy sculptures, gingerbread houses, and holiday stockings.
“Jeff [Leatham] is very famous for these amazing magical animals,” Jenner explained. “[My grandson] Mason [Disick] decided it’s a boy and his name is Christmas Bear.”
Jenner admitted she sets an elaborate table full of roses and gold and leaves it up the entire holiday season. “I’m really kinda crazy ’cause I like to set the table,” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “And kind of leave it that way for the whole time.”
With just hours until the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, the pictures and videos will soon start rolling in!
