Kris Jenner Opens Up About How KUWTK Will Handle Kim’s Paris Robbery

Kris Jenner has revealed how her family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going to handle Kim’s Paris robbery.

The 61-year-old recently sat down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and opened up about how emotionally shaken she was about the horrifying incident. Jenner explained that the second episode of the season will focus on the ordeal and will feature a “moment-by-moment” breakdown from her 36-year-old daughter Kim Kardashian herself.

“Nobody can even get through the first five minutes without being hysterical,” Jenner said while discussing the episode. “I get choked up just thinking about it, talking about it. It’s remarkable to listen to [Kim] tell the story, and she does that because she just thinks that it might also bring some awareness because it changed the way we live our lives.”

At the time of the incident, the Kardashian clan temporarily shut down production in order to allow Kim to have much needed private time away from the spotlight. When Kris Jenner and the family tried to return to filming, she said that it was “devastating” watch her daughter suffer from the impact of the scary night in Paris in which she was bound, gagged, and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

“It was devastating,” she said. “So when we started filming again and started getting up and running, obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the same street. We started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her.”

Now that the episode has been completed, Kris has attempted to watch it. However, she has been unable to do so because of how emotional she becomes while reliving a horrible experience that her daughter endured.

“I was balling when I saw it,” she said. “I couldn’t even watch the whole thing because it was so upsetting.”

