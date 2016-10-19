Kris Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Give Heartfelt And Realistic Perspective On Kim Kardashian Robbery

Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room nearly two weeks ago now, and according to her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, Kim is still being haunted by the frightening ordeal.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian recently attended the Good American Presentation Fashion Show, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch chatted with E! News to give us an update on Kim’s emotional state.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a process,” Jenner said. “One day at a time. It’s a process.” Kris Jenner also said that she is “doing what a mother does” by surrounding Kim with her loved ones and doing everything she can to make her daughter feel safe.

After the robbery, Kris Jenner first broke her silence via social media. She posted a quote that read: “Every morning is a reminder of how blessed we are. Today I am grateful for my family, who I love more than words can explain. Count your blessings, be grateful always, and cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones.”

During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Khloe Kardashian talked about her sister Kim and revealed that she is not doing well mentally or emotionally.

“I mean, she’s not doing that well,” Khloe said. “I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time. You know it was horrible what happened to her.”

She continued by saying, “Well, I think it’s just a wake up call to make a lot of life adjustments. This is a really serious matter for Kim I think that’s really personal as to when that emotional terror you could move on from that. I think for us it’s all a wake up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister’s OK.”

Khloe did add that the family is going to stick together to help Kim pull through this difficult time. She said that the main focus of the Kardashian clan is to “make sure we’re as protected as well as possible.”

“Like I said, we’re a family we’ll do this together,” Khloe said. “I think it’s important to make those adjustments and to pull back a little bit, I think is always smart.”

While Kim Kardashian has remained out of the public eye, and off of social media, her assistant recently spoke out for the first time since the robbery.

Do you think Kim Kardashian will be returning to the spotlight out in public any time soon?

[H/T E! News]