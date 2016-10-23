Kittens With Sloth Faces Are This Halloween’s New Nightmare

You may not have needed to see what kittens would look like with the face of a sloth, but now you can. Thanks to the masterful people of the internet – specifically Australian graphic designer Rachael Aslett – a Tumblr has been created to showcase the adorable, and slightly scary photos of kittens with sloth faces.

Dubbed “Slittens,” these creatures have ironically started to become popular just in time for Halloween celebrations and are the perfect combination of cuddly and creepy.

They are mostly kitten in body, so they are seen posing like many adorable kitten photos. Slittens can be seen hanging out on some soft, comfy blankets, hiding in a bowl, chilling out with a rabbit, and playing with yarn.

The faces of the Slittens is what starts to get a little weird. Some of the sloth faces that have been added to these kitties blend nicely, giving the cats a sly, almost raccoon like face. But others are just too weird. Some of the Slittens look as though they could be the latest character in a Muppet movie.

Who would have thought that the combination of two of the world’s cutest animals could look so strange?

[H/T Nerdist]