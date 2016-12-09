Kirk Douglas Turns 100

Kirk Douglas has officially been alive for a century! The Hollywood legend turns 100 on Friday.

Douglas spent 70 years in Los Angeles appearing in a slew of films. In the 1950’s, Douglas was nominated for a best actor Oscar three times. Twenty years ago in 1996, he received an honorary Academy Award.

Silver screen superstar Michael Douglas, Kirk’s son, paid tribute to his father back in October at the Motion Picture and Television Fund, according to the Associated Press. Michael called him an icon, and “a true movie star from an era when movie stars were looked upon as our version of royalty.”

Douglas made a living portraying men who were tenacious, and sometimes self-destructive.

Kirk Douglas’ most notable film roles include: Spartacus (1960), Paths of Glory (1957), 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954), and The Final Countdown (1980).

Other roles that Douglas considered amongst his favorite were in Ace in the Hole (1951), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), and Act of Love (1953).

His last appearance in film was in 2008 flick Empire State Building Murders.

Douglas has been married twice, and has four children.

Happy Birthday Kirk Douglas!

