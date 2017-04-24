Kim Zolciak Gives Update On Son Who Was Bitten By A Dog

Kim Zolciak has given an update on her son, Kash, after he sustained serious injuries from a dog bite. On Monday morning, the 38-year-old reality star took to Snapchat to share that her 4-year-old son is on the mend.

The Don’t Be Tardy star shared the photo with the caption: “Kash is doing incredible!! So thankful for all your prayers!!”

The pic showed Kash lying in a hospital bed seated in front of a TV. None of his injuries were visible in the photo, but according to Kim’s first announcement about the dog bite, Kash was severely hurt.

Kim first announced the scary news via Instagram on Sunday.

She shared a photo of Kash in the hospital. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the snap:

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.

“Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection…A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home.”

