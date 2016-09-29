Kim Zolciak Biermann Takes To Social Media To Address Marriage Rumors Against Her And Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak Biermann is sick and tired of all the rumors against her and husband, Kroy Biermann.

ET Online reports the Don’t be Tardy star is addressing rumors saying her marriage is suffering after Biermann was cut from the Buffalo Bills just two weeks after signing with the team.

My ❤️ little did we know we conceived twins that day😁 #WhyIsMyHairSoPoofy 😜 and I just had a baby Kash 6 months before, and KJ was 20 months 😝😎🤗😳 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Sep 21, 2016 at 7:41am PDT

Zolciak has some words for the haters.

“I swear I’m like married to the king. He cleaned the whole house this morning and he cleaned the waterfall out front,” she gushed in several clips. “I swear he’s like the most incredible human that’s ever walked this planet,” she said in a snapchat.

She then turns the camera around to show Biermann and their six kids eating dinner together and says, “We’re having dinner together,” she Snapped. “These f**king idiots that write s**t in the tabloids all for clicks on your website. You say that Kroy and I are at war because he’s home with me so much. News flash, a**holes, he’s played for the Falcons for 8 years so he’s always been fucking home.

She then adds, “On a more serious note, I don’t appreciate people talking s**t especially s**t that’s not true because I have the most incredible husband in the whole world.”

“Hey, can I trap you with baby no. 7?” she asks, in a joking manner.

“Please,” he replied, with a laugh.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com