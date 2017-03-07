Kim Kardashian’s First Photo With Dream Revealed

Kim Kardashian has just shared her first photo with her niece Dream Kardashian, and it is totally adorable.

Hey beautiful girl A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:24am PST

The Selfish author posted the photo with the simple caption: “Hey beautiful girl.”

The heartwarming image shows the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s star cradling Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, in her arms. Kim is looking down adoringly at her precious niece, who is wearing a cute pink jacket.

Dream Kardashian is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna. The Rob & Chyna stars recently called off their wedding, and Rob has reportedly been struggling to handle his emotions in this difficult time. A source close to the Arthur George sock creator dished to People magazine about his frame of mind following his split from Chyna.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” the source said. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

Rob Kardashian’s health has apparently taken a toll due to the stress of the situation.

“[Rob] has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna,” said the insider. “As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check.”

The source continued by saying: “[Rob’s] very unhealthy – both physically and emotionally. He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise.”

Kim Kardashian and her family have been reaching out to Rob to help him, but their efforts have reportedly been in vain.

“Rob’s family hasn’t been able to get through to him and get him to change,” the source said. “Without Chyna in his life, things are not going well for Rob.”

While life for Rob Kardashian has been tough in recent weeks, Kim Kardashian has been settling into her return to the spotlight following the Paris robbery back in October. On Tuesday, the mother-of-two was photographed on the set of Ocean’s Eight, in which she will be making a cameo appearance. Check out the photos here.

