Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Captors Revealed

All new details have emerged regarding the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery. The investigators on the case are closing in on the robbers, and several of the suspects have even confessed to being involved, according to major French network TF1/LCI.

According to the news outlet, law enforcement officials are now aware of the identities of the criminals involved in the heist.

The newly released report states that there are six people involved in the heist. The average age of the group was 55-years-old with the eldest aged 72, according to People.

Several of the culprits have track records that include previous crimes such as cocaine and counterfeit trafficking as well as diamond theft.

Two of the suspects, named Marceau B. and Aomar K., reportedly made a trip to Anterwerp, Belgium following the heist. The city is largely known as the diamond capital of the world.

As of Wednesday, there were 14 people still in custody. One person of interest who was reportedly eliminated as one of as a suspect was the limo driver.

The robbery went down on October 3 during Fashion Week while Kim Kardashian was staying at the No Address Hotel in Paris. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint. The masked men, who pretended to be police officers, rushed her apartment room and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring that Kim’s husband Kanye West gave her.

Most recently, Kim Kardashian broke her silence regarding the terrifying experience. She was shown in a teaser clip from the return episode of KUWTK set to air in March.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim said while fighting through tears as she recalled the robbery. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

An insider recently said that Kim is “relieved” that the investigators are closing in on the robbers, but just the mention of the ordeal adds a layer of stress to her already tumultuous personal life.

“Any updates makes her relive everything, a source close to the reality star said. “It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

What are your thoughts on these latest developments in the Kim Kardashian robbery investigation?

[H/T People, TF1/LCI]