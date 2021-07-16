Kim Kardashian Reveals She Experienced Agoraphobia During Quarantine

✖

Kim Kardashian opened up about her experience at the beginning quarantine last year in a newly-released clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which found the reality star discussing the heightened anxiety she was facing with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kim compared the way she was feeling with her emotions after her 2016 robbery in Paris, where assailants robbed her at gunpoint in her hotel room and stole around $10 million worth of jewelry. Following the incident, Kim was uncomfortable with leaving her home and told Khloé that she had just started to feel normal traveling again when the pandemic hit.

"I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris," she said. "Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn't want anybody to know where I was and didn't want to be seen. I just had such anxiety." When the pandemic began, she experienced that anxiety for a second time and felt like "such a freak all over again." "I came to Malibu not too long ago and went to Nobu, and I have not left my house really since quarantine. I was so freaked out," Kim told Khloé. "People were trying to come up to [Kanye West] and talk to him and come up to me and ask for photos. And I was just like, 'Absolutely not.' I would stop people and be like 'Get away. Get away. This is my first time out. I'm not comfortable with you coming a step closer.'"

Khloé told Kim that she is "the biggest supporter of you not leaving your house. I mean, we don't know what else is coming. Everything is so scary. And if you don't want to, I don't think you have to. Just because things are opening up doesn't mean it's safe. Protect yourself and your family at all costs. Do what you gotta do."

Some fans found Kardashian's struggle confusing give the fact that she and her family repeatedly flouted COVID-19 restrictions. In October, the mom of four took those closest to her on a trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday, and she tested positive for the virus shortly after the trip. The makeup mogul shared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that her 5-year-old son, Saint, was the first in her family to test positive before she and her 8-year-old daughter North also tested positive. At the time, Kardashian was preparing to take the baby bar exam for a second time and shared in a confessional that taking the test while having COVID-19 was "probably the hardest thing I've ever, ever had to do."

"I have about two months before we get the results, and if I don't pass, I don't care because I had COVID, and if I pass then it is a f—ing miracle and I don't know how I did that," she said. "I definitely feel like I knew more this time on the test than last time on the test. I feel really confident about that, but you know you get really cloudy and you get really like, this COVID brain."