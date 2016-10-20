Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Footage Released

Surveillance footage has finally surfaced showing the alleged robbers making their escape from Kim Kardashian West’s hotel room with more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

Images of the crooks were captured by street-side cameras. The 5 alleged robbers were seen making their escape as three of them were on bicycles, and two of them were on foot, according to TMZ.

Around 2:19 a.m. on October 3, five people are seen approaching Kim’s apartment on the footage that was just released by France’s M6 news. The time code on the CCT footage has the robbers fleeing the apartment about 49 minutes later.

During the escape, one of the criminals appears to be toting a backpack. The rest of the alleged robbers are moving much faster.

The video is extremly blurry as the camera appears to be nearly 40-50 feet away from the street. Law enforcement officials in Paris have not indicated whether they have any leads on the perpetrators at the moment, or if the recently surfaced footage will provide significant assistance in the investigation.

According to Kim’s family, the 35-year-old reality star is “not doing well.” Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about how Kim’s emotional state.

“I mean, she’s not doing that well,” Khloe said during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time. You know it was horrible what happened to her.”

Khloe continued by saying, “Well, I think it’s just a wake up call to make a lot of life adjustments. This is a really serious matter for Kim I think that’s really personal as to when that emotional terror you could move on from that. I think for us it’s all a wake up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister’s OK.”

Kim Kardashian has remained out of the public eye and stayed off social media ever since the frightening ordeal in Paris. However, her assistant recently spoke out the robbery.

The Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, recently attended the Good American Presentation Fashion Show. While at the event, Jenner also talked to E! News about her daughter Kim.

“It’s a process,” Jenner said. “One day at a time. It’s a process.”

Kris Jenner also mentioned that she is “doing what a mother does” by surrounding Kim with her family members and that she is doing everything she can to make Kim feel safe.

