Kim Kardashian And Sister Khloe Speak Out On Immigration Ban

Kim and Khloe Kardashian took a break from their Costa Rica vacation picture extravaganza on Saturday night to speak out against President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

Khloe wrote, “All of this in the news today breaks my heart.” She also retweeted the ACLU’s official account, which posted a photo saying, “ACLU blocks Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim ban.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim shared a list of “Statistics,” which came from the CDC and a site called New America about the number of Americans killed annually by immigrants compared to those who have been killed by fellow Americans.

UP NEXT: Kardashian Costa Rica pics revealed

The lead Kardashian also retweeted actor Kal Penn, who shared a screengrab of someone who trolled him online, writing, “To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name.”

All of this in the news today breaks my heart 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2017

Before tackling the immigration ban head on, the reality stars shared several photos and videos from their exotic Costa Rican vacation. Khloe and Kim worked out together over the weekend, sharing clips on Snapchat.

“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don’t know why — I’m just not Kourtney and Khloe,” Kim told fans afterwards. “But it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.”

But the Kardashian sisters’ tweets were not completely met with users able to relate:

.@KimKardashian does your trump-supporting spouse like the executive order or nah — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) January 29, 2017

@swin24 @KimKardashian She’s only here to get her picture taken. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) January 29, 2017

More: Best Kylie Jenner Instagram Photos of 2016 | Kim Kardashian’s Return To Instagram | Khloe Kardashian’s Best Moments In 2016

What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s statements?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]