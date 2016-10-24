Kim Kardashian Fires Back Zinger On 60 Minutes

Kim Kardashian was featured last night on 60 Minutes for a segment that tapped into the use of social media. When asked the question “what’s your talent,” she fired back a quick zinger and it involves a crazy amount of money.

On October 23, a pre-robbery interview between correspondent Bill Whitaker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star aired on CBS. Kim Kardashian, 36, openly spoke about how she has managed to monetize her very public life. The segment was about how advertisers reach millennials, and Kim was quick to fire back a response when Whitaker asked about her talent.

“It is a talent to have a brand that’s really successful off of getting people to like you,” Kim said.

“You have turned ‘you’ into an empire,” Whitaker said. “Worth in excess of $100 million I’ve read.”

“So I would think that has to involve some kind of talent, you know?” Kim said in response with a smile.

Whitaker also asked Kim if she would have the extent of her fame if it were not for social media. “Not in this way,” she said. “I totally attribute my career to social media.”

Kim then went on to comment on how fame and broadcasting her private life have a downside. “There are pitfalls, lack of privacy, loss of privacy,” Kim said. “For me, I can handle it.”

“I do believe that the pros in my situation and my lifestyle have been more beneficial than the negative things,” Kardashian said.

In conclusion, Whitaker then said to Kim, “You monetized the act of living.” Kim agreed and said, “I guess so.”

The answers to these questions about social media and her private life would likely be vastly different from how Kim would respond since the robbery went down in Paris on October 2. The Selfish author reportedly blamed herself for the frightening ordeal because of how she flaunted her affluent lifestyle on social media.

According to Kim’s family, the reality star is “not doing well.” Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently spoke out about how Kim’s emotional state.

“I mean, she’s not doing that well,” Khloe said during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time. You know it was horrible what happened to her.”

Do you think this interview with Kim Kardashian West would have gone differently if it was conducted after the robbery?

[H/T TMZ]