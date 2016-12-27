Kid Uses Sleeping Mom’s Fingerprint To Buy Pokemon Toys

If you thought sneaking Pokemon cards to school back in the day was a the peak level stealth disobedience, you are sorely mistaken.

A six year old Arkansas girl saw an opportunity to get herself some new Pokemon gear and took it.

Ashyland Howell put together a Pokemon wishlist on Amazon and ordered the whole thing, defeating technology which most people feel is the most secure. How did she do it? Ashlynd took her mother’s cell phone and pressed the fingerprint scanner against her thumb as her mother lay sleeping on the couch. Amazon processed the purchases — over $250 worth of Pokemon goods — and shipped our thirteen products.

Ultimately, the site only accepted four items for refund.

The other nine items the Howell family had to keep were given to Ashlynd as her Christmas presents, with her mother Bethany Howell telling her that Santa found out what she wanted for the holidays.

Ashlynd’s parents originally thought they had been hacked until the littler girl came clean, also putting in a bid towards the act being completely innocent. “No, Mommy, I was shopping,” Ashlynd told her mom. “But don’t worry—everything that I ordered is coming straight to the house.”

However, it might be time to re-think allowing access to certain apps — or your iPhone in general — through that thumb print scanner if you are as heavy a sleepy as Bethany Howell and have a little one roaming around.

