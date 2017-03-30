Khloe Kardashian Worries For Good American Jean Company ‘I Don’t Want To Be Failing Sister’

When you have siblings it is often that you compare your accomplishments to theirs, it’s normal. And that is something even the Kardashians go through.

Khloe Kardashian recently stepped into uncharted territory.

In a clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she was feeling a bit jittery before the launch of her size-inclusive Good American denim brand. Khloe was especially worried about how well her denim would sell.

“There is so much stuff to do to prep for the launch of Good American and [business partner] Emma [Grede] made me really nervous telling about this number and how hard it is to get to that number,” she explained in the sneak peek clip. “Now, I’m nervous that I’m not going to make my investors and my business partner happy.”

During their workout, she tells Kourtney Kardashian she has “so much anxiety” about that goal because it’s never been reached before in denim history.

But, like any good older sister, Kourtney just encourages Khloe to keep the faith.

“You’re going to sell that many units,” Kourt stated, adding, “We’re going to make denim history.”

“I feel so nervous,” Khloe says. “Kylie Jenner sells hundreds of thousands of units in like, what? Three minutes?!”

She continued in her confessional, “I know we’re not necessarily competing against each other, but still, I have always been known as the fat sister and now that I’m over that I don’t want to be known as the failing sister.”

Luckily, Kourtney was right and Khloe had absolutely nothing to stress about. Good American’s debut was incredibly successful—the biggest denim launch in apparel history—and even made $1 million on the first day!

