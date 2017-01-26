Khloe Kardashian Reveals Adorable New Photo With Dream Kardashian

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share one of the cutest pics of her niece Dream Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was all smiles as she held Rob Kardashian’s 2-month-old daughter.

The proud aunt shared the snap with the simple caption, “Dream,” along with a heart eyes emoji.

Dream 😍 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

After posting on Instagram, Khloe’s adorable photo racked up more than 1.5 million likes.

Khloe and the Kardashian clan recently got together for the first time in a while to gather for an unexplained “meeting,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

In one of Kylie Jenner’s Snapchats, Khloe can be heard saying to her brother: “Rob, I haven’t seen you since before f**king Christmas and you don’t care?”

Rob jokingly said in response, “Umm, well I watched you on Snapchat at all the games.” The 29-year-old Rob & Chyna star was referencing his sister’s visits to Cleveland to watch her NBA baller beau, Tristan Thompson.

When Khloe isn’t sharing pics of Dream Kardashian and getting into arguments with Rob, the 32-year-old has been busy slamming down pregnancy rumors.

Many have speculated that Khloe is pregnant with Tristan’s baby. However, Khloe took to Snapchat to prove that she was not with child by taking a video of herself drinking red wine.

While on camera in one of her snaps, Khloe playfully said, “I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine.”

Khloe and Tristan may not be expecting a baby any time soon, but things are apparently going swimmingly for the celebrity couple. The reality star may even believe that her 25-year-old boyfriend could be the “one.”

“I think that’s why we all are in relationships — to find the one,” she said during an interview with Extra. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, I hope so. Only time will tell.”

Was this the cutest snap of Dream Kardashian that you have seen yet?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, Instagram: Khloe Kardashian]