Kendall Jenner Post Spectacular Booty Pic To Instagram

Kendall Jenner is giving her sisters a run for their money, in terms of booty pics.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a new picture of herself that is all butt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the pic, we see Kendall sporting some rad style pants that are a deep blue, white and orange. There’s black text that reads “Unravel” on the side of the pants. The pants are very fitted and are snug around her incredibly small waist.

🍔 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

It’s good to see that Kendall is out and enjoying her life, especially in regards to her current situation.

Recently, Kendall’s home in the Hollywood Hills was burglarized on Wednesday. The 21-year-old left her home sometime in the afternoon and returned home late at night. Initially, she did not notice anything out of the ordinary, but once she got into her bedroom she discovered that about $200,000 worth of her jewelry was missing, feared stolen.

At this time, police have not named any suspects in the burglary at Kendall’s home.

More News:

[H/T Instagram, kendalljenner]