Kendall Jenner Explains Those Steamy Sheer Top Photos

Kendall Jenner sure does love her sheer clothing. The 21-year-old model recently spoke out about how she manages to rock such revealing outfits on her website.

Last November, Jenner posted a particularly revealing photo of herself wearing a completely sheer black top. Oh, she also wasn’t wearing a bra at the time. This meant that everything was there, hanging out for all to see. Jenner then posted that photo on her Instagram account, making sure to add a couple of pizza emoji’s to hide her more sensitive parts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

zaza A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just feel like I was having a really good boob day lol,” Jenner wore on her site. “Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice!”

Most women have days where they just feel particularly pretty as if everything is going just right. The day Jenner posted that picture was definitely that kind of day for her.

“My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’” she continued. “They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!’”

Of course, just because you’re friends say you should post something, doesn’t always mean that you should. At least Jenner was aware enough to add a couple of emojis.

“As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could’ve covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I’m part of),” Jenner explained.

Since that post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted a number of photos where she is rocking sheer tops. One, in particular, had a couple of opaque stars on her boobs, so she didn’t have to worry about adding her own emojis in pictures.

👼🏻 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

What do you think, did Jenner go a little too far with her pizza emoji picture back in November?

Next: Kylie Jenner Takes Costa Rica To The Next Level With Swimsuit Photo | Kendall Jenner Shares Party Pic On Instagram, Officially Joins The Booty Club | Kylie Jenner Has Officially Gone Braless On Snapchat | Kendall Jenner Stuns In New Swimsuit Photos

[H/T ET]