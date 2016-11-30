Kendall Jenner Gets Her Wings From Victoria’s Secret, And They Are Colorful And Glorious

Images from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show have surfaced online, and Kendall Jenner’s looked absolutely stunning in her colorful set of wings.

This year’s event took place at Paris’ Grand Palais on Wednesday night. The 21-year-old looked like an elegant bird as she rocked blue and red feathered wings, fiery red thigh-high suede boots, and red lingerie.

Kendall is a veteran in the modeling world, but this is only her second time on the annual VS runway.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping her fans updated on social media about the entire experience. She’s shared a series of photos including group shots with other models, and several lingerie photos from behind the scenes.

Backstage at the event, Kendall even took the chance to address how her brother-in-law, Kanye West, is doing given his recent emotional breakdown.

“Everyone’s OK,” Kendall said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone is doing OK, just praying.”

Unforunately, Kendall’s famous family wasn’t able to make it across the pond to attend the VS Fashion Show.

“It’s [just] me,” she said. “Yeah, no one is coming out…I’ve literally been texting with all of them, like, the past couple days.”

Other models that rocked the catwalk for the lingerie company included Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Bella Hadid, and Alessandra Ambrossia.

Sharing the stage with the supermodels are a slew of A-list performers including Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd.

While the event has already taken place in Paris, it will not air on television until next week.

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Monday, December 5 at 10 PM ET on CBS.

