Katy Perry Drops Bombshell News About Sexuality

Katy Perry rose to fame on the wings of her first hit song, “I Kissed A Girl.” It hit the airwaves and took the world by storm. Now she says that she “did more than that.”

Saturday night at the Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner in Los Angeles she spoke more in depth about the motivation behind that song and dropped huge bombshells about her sexuality.

Perry took the stage to accept a National Equality Award for her advocacy work in the LGBTQ community. Speaking to the audience she said, “Truth be told, I did more than that. But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know was I was curious, and even then I knew sexuality was not as black and white as this dress. But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I started a conversation, and a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too.”

I will never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people. ❤🌈💪🏻(part 1) https://t.co/Swaz38wUwr — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 19, 2017

She also spoke about how growing up in a strictly religious family caused her to attempt to “pray the gay away at Jesus camps.”

Coming into the music world changed everything for her. She says, “I found my gift, and my gift introduced me to people outside my bubble, and my bubble started to burst. These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met. They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it. These people are actually, magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth.”

She also dedicated the award to her manager, Bradford Cobb, and said, “The path of discovery has made me, has tested me and forever changed me. You don’t get to choose your family, but you can choose your tribe. I stand here as real evidence for all that no matter where you came from it is about where you are going, that real change, real evolution, and that real perception shift can happen if we open our minds and soften our hearts.”

Finally, Katy closed by saying, “No longer can I sit in silence. I have to stand up for what I feel is true and that is equality and justice for all, period.”

