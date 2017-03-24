Katey Sagal Unveils Intense Details About Her Drug Addiction In New Interview



Katey Sagal has opened up about her issues with drug and alcohol addiction. The Sons of Anarchy alum spoke out during a candid interview with Nightline on Thursday and detailed her troubled past.

The Married With Children alum penned a new memoir titled Grace Notes: My Recollections in which she chronicled her battle against using drugs.

“One of the reasons I wanted to say some of this in the book is that my way of dealing with things in the moment was to very much check out, was to kind of anesthetize myself, numb myself,” she said. “It wasn’t until I changed my lifestyle that I felt the full effect.”

The 63-year-old actress explained that she often found herself hanging out with the wrong people that enabled her drug use. During her teenage years, Sagal was hooked on diet pills after a doctor gave her a prescription to help her lose weight. She reportedly coupled the medication with marijuana, cocaine, and acid, according to ABC News.

“I had a drug and alcohol problem that lasted through my 20s,” she said. “I had a tendency to sort of run with a crowd that had the same kind of problems that I did, or bigger ones.”

Katey Sagal credits a chance interaction with a person on the set of a TV show that was the reason behind her making the journey to sobriety.

“I met a person on a job who was sober. And she talked to me about it,” she said. “Suddenly out of nowhere popped up a lot of people who were living clean and sober. And I didn’t know about that. “

Even though she has been sober now for 30 years, she still says that she is taking it “one day at a time.”

“What I’ve learned is I can do anything for 24 hours,” she said.

During the same Nightline interview, Katey Sagal dished on her fling with Gene Simmons. The two met up back in the ’70s and had an ongoing affair for several decades. Learn more of what Katey Sagal had to say about her relationship with the KISS lead singer here.

