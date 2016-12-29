Kate Beckinsale Strips Down To Underwear For Photoshoot

Kate Beckinsale isn’t afraid to a show a little skin. The 43-year-old actress recently stripped down to her underwear for a steamy photoshoot for Shape magazine.

The Underworld star shared a clip from the photoshoot on Instagram. Beckinsale wrote in the caption: “BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover. Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how @gunnarfitness got me ready for @underworldmovie and for awkwardly standing about in my underpants in front of a Frenchman…Thanks @etienneortega and @italogregorio.”

BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover . Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how @gunnarfitness got me ready for @underworldmovie and for awkwardly standing about in my underpants in front of a Frenchman …Thanks @etienneortega and @italogregorio ❤️💋 A video posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

In the clip, Beckinsale can be seen in a bikini with a white bottom and black top with straps. The mother of one looks absolutely fierce with her incredibly toned build as she stares down the camera.

Even though she may think she is “awkwardly standing about in [her] underpants,” Beckinsale’s social media followers thought she looked wildly sexy as they showered her with thousands of likes and comments.

While chatting with Shape magazine, Beckinsale explained how she maintains her rocking figure. “I don’t drink alcohol,” she said. “I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

“I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out,” she said. “I prefer to get it done in the morning.”

“That said I don’t naturally get up early,” the Love & Friendship star said. “It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4 am and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t so I’m usually staggering around first thing.”

“Hard-core workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” she said. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy.”

“I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat,” she said. “I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

