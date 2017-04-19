Kate Beckinsale Reveals A NSFW Note From Rob Lowe We’d All Want To Read

Kate Beckinsale’s social media followers are fully aware of how hilarious the Underworld: Blood Wars star truly is. On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress took her comedy game to another level with an outrageously funny Instagram post in which she shared NSFW note she received Rob Lowe as a teenager, or rather one that she wished was from Rob Lowe once upon a time.

EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself ,signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp .(found at my mum’s house) A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

The brunette beauty shared the photo with the caption: “EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself, signing his last name AND drawing a d*ck instead of using a stamp. (found at my mum’s house).”

The image shows a postcard that Kate Beckinsale had written to herself as a young teen pretending it was sent to her by the St. Elmo’s Fire actor himself. The message read: “Dear Kate, yes I will marry you. See you soon. Love, Rob Lowe.”

The comical photo was an absolute smash hit with all of Kate Beckinsale’s followers. The post racked up more than 15k likes in less than a day and received an overwhelmingly positive response from her adoring fans.

“I’m sure he would marry you now, you should send him a post card!!” one fan wrote.

“Just think how the course of history might have changed had he seen you soon!” another fan commented.

When Kate Beckinsale isn’t sharing throwback posts from her childhood, the Pearl Harbor actress has been sharing a slew of wildly sexy bikini pics from her recent vacation. One steamy snap showed the mother of one sporting a lacy one-piece swimsuit while rocking chic sunglasses and a sheer cover-up.

She captioned the post: “My dad used to say ‘It’s nice out…I think I’ll keep it out.”

My dad used to say “It’s nice out … I think I’ll keep it out “ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

