Kanye Westworld Parody By Jimmy Kimmel Ahead Of Series Premiere

HBO’s upcoming Westworld tells the story of a futuristic wild west theme park where androids and humans walk amongst each other every day, but the original pitch was missing something that couldn’t quite be defined. Eventually, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, they found what they were missing, and it turned out that HBO just needed a little more Kanye.

Kimmel released a parody of the upcoming series called Kanye Westworld, and it’s about as weird and hilarious as you might expect. Ironically, Kanye’s odd speeches are just about science fiction in nature anyway, so it really was a perfect mix. You can view the whole video below.

The original Westworld story portrayed the androids as villains, but in this new adaptation, the androids are more like the protagonists, as executive producer Jonathan Nolan explained to EW.

“Consciousness is a human trait, but if scientists one day create androids that are nearly identical to humans, it stands to reason that they too would become aware of their surroundings. That’s the catalyst behind the upcoming show. “The ‘hosts’ are discovering that they’ve been created in our image, but beginning to question if ‘humanness’ is really what they want to aspire to, and given their circumstances, it’s easy to understand why they start to question whether they want to be like us at all…”

After seeing what they had to deal with in regards to Kanye, you can’t really blame them for deciding to go in a different direction.

“As another day of fantasy plays out in Westworld – a vast, remote park where guests pay top dollar to share wild-west adventures with android “hosts” – top programmer Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) alerts park founder Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) about incidents of aberrant behavior cropping up in some recently re-coded hosts. Meanwhile, in the Westworld town of Sweetwater, a rancher’s daughter named Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) encounters a gunslinger named Teddy (James Marsden) in the street – but their predictable narrative is upended by the appearance of a ruthless Man in Black (Ed Harris) and, later, by a supporting host’s unscripted encounter with an artifact of the outside world.”

Westworld premieres on HBO October 2.