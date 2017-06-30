Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Relationship In New Sweet Photo

Kaley Cuoco clearly could not be happier in her relationship with her beau Karl Cook. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share an all-new pic that showed off how much the lovebirds adore one another.

Need ya gotcha @mrtankcook 🔥 A post shared by @normancook on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

The 31-year-old actress captioned the snap: “Need ya gotcha @mrtankcook.”

The black and white image shows Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook nose to nose as they shared a laugh together. Both of them were sporting a casual look as Kaley was wearing a t-shirt and zip-up hoodie combo while her beau rocked a beachy tee.

Kaley Cuoco’s massive fanbase was thrilled to see the Wedding Ringer star looking so truly in love. Her followers dished out more than 71k likes and a slew of comments about how adorable Kaley and Karl look together.

While talking with People, Kaley Cuoco gushed about Karl Cook and one of their most memorable dates.

“Recently we did go on a little trail ride date. It was adorable. When you share something so special, some sort of connection – for us, it’s horses, but anything two people share – you have that common goal and you know you want the same things in life, day to day, and in the future,” she said.

The blond bombshell has had plenty of reasons to be overjoyed recently. Not only does she seem to be head over heels for her boyfriend, but also a new report states that Kaley will likely have earned an estimated $139.8 million by the time The Big Bang Theory is said and done, according to Vulture.

In fact, the wildly popular CBS sitcom has officially been renewed for two more seasons. Sources close to the production have revealed that the five original main actors – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, and Kaley Cuoco – have all signed deals to the additional installments to the show and will be earning $900k per episode for the next two seasons.

Even though the main casts’ contracts are easily some of the most lucrative in all of TV, they are actually making $100k less than they did in their previous agreements with Warner Bros TV. Find out why they willingly took less money for the next two seasons here.

