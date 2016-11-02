Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Son Silas Dressed Up as ‘Trolls’ for Halloween

Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin’… A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took their family Halloween costumes to a whole new level!

The couple and their 18-month-old son Silas dressed up as characters from Timberlake’s new movie Trolls, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Biel posted a photo of the adorable family posing for the camera (except a shy Silas) and wrote, “Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin’…”

Timberlake shared the same photo and poked fun at himself for his self-promotion saying, “Shoutout to @jessicabiel #2BranchsandaPoppy #Trolls #didIuseaholidayforselfpromo Happy Halloween, everybody!!!!”

When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you’re in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won’t keep his troll wig on… Shoutout to @jessicabiel #2BranchsandaPoppy #Trolls #didIuseaholidayforselfpromo Happy Halloween, everybody!!!! A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT

The singer shared another photo of the family starting their trick-or-treating. “When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you’re in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won’t keep his troll wig on…,” JT captioned the picture.

According to Timberlake, his son is a huge fan of the Trolls movie.

“He knows all the characters,” Timberlake gushed during an interview. “When I first showed him the movie—I was able to show him at home, that’s one of the perks—as soon as it was over, he said, ‘Trolls again!’”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.