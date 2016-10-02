Johnny Depp Starring in Murder on the Orient Express Remake

Another classic film is about to join the current cinematic landscape of reboots, remakes, and retellings, with Johnny Depp as a lead character.

According to Deadline, Johnny Depp is in talks to star in the remake of Murder on the Orient Express. This comes after Angelina Jolie and other big Hollywood talent respectfully declined.

Director/actor Kenneth Branagh (Thor, Cinderella) is helming the new adaptation of the Agatha Christie story, and is also starting as lead character Poirot.

Sidney Lumet’s award-winning 1974 film was based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel of the same name; a famous literary work that introduced the eccentric yet intelligent Hercule Poirot. The Poirot character then went on to serve as the protagonist in many of her mystery novels.

In Murder on the Orient Express everyone aboard the train is a suspect in a murder, leading to high tensions, twists, and plenty of mystery for Detective Poirot to unravel. The actual train ran from Paris to Istanbul, but stopped service in 1977.

Kenneth Branagh’s remake has some big shoes to fill, as the original film adaptation by Lumet had a cast full of Hollywood greats. Now that Depp is “all aboard,” the remake might actually find a leading lady to take Jolie’s place.

Murder on The Orient Express will release in theaters on November 22, 2017.