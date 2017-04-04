John Stamos Has Hilarious ‘Buttocks’ Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage

John Stamos showed off a little more than he intended to during a concert on Sunday night, and he posted a video on Instagram that captured the hilarious moment.

…and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun – I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area…. #SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

While performing at the NYCB Theater in Westbury, New York, the Fuller House star was rocking out to the classic Beach Boys hit “Fun, Fun, Fun,” when he noticed something felt a little strange. With a confused expression on his face, Stamos whipped his around and realized that his pants were split right down the middle around his “buttocks.”

Even though he was briefly distracted by the fact that his pants were giving a huge glimpse at his underwear, Stamos carried on like a true showman and continued strumming his guitar.

The 53-year-old actor took to social media to share the humorous video. He captioned the clip: “…and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun – I felt a slight breeze in the buttock area…#SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon.”

As you might imagine, John Stamos’ adoring fans went totally crazy after watching the video is this costume mishap.

“Great butt and looks like you wore matching underneath,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “At least you hv on underwear unlike when Lenny Kravitz split his pant! Oy vey!!!”

When John Stamos isn’t jamming out to Beach Boys tunes onstage, he has been busy spending time with his actress girl Caitlin McHugh. In fact, he claims that the cast of Fuller House actually would rather spend time with her more so than him.

“They all love her more than me. They’re like, ‘Is Caitlin coming?’” he said. “‘We don’t care about you, is Caitlin coming?’”

John Stamos and his 30-year-old girlfriend recently worked on a short film together titled Ingenueish. Back in January McHugh spoke out about dating the actor who made the character Uncle Jesse a pop culture icon.

“I’m very happy. He’s super supportive, and I really couldn’t ask for anything better,” she said. “We like to keep our lives private because we’ve seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy.”

What was your reaction after watching John Stamos’ hilarious wardrobe malfunction?

