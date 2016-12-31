John Stamos Scolds Patient’s Ex-Boyfriend During Hospital Visit

John Stamos went the extra mile to put a smile on a patients face during his annual visit to the Long Beach Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles. The actor decided that it wasn’t fair that this poor girl had just gotten dumped. So, he made her ex a little jealous.

The Full House actor makes a visit to this particular hospital every year, but it isn’t every year he meets a patient like Amanda. The young female patient had recently been dumped by her boyfriend, Jorge. So, Stamos, encouraged by his former Grandfathered co-Star Josh Peck, called Jorge for a conversation about Amanda.

Peck filmed the phone call and others made sure to take a photo of the two sitting on Amanda’s bed, phone in hand, waiting for Jorge to answer. Sadly, the first time Stamos called, Jorge didn’t answer.

“Jorge, this is John Stamos,” Stamos said to Jorge’s voicemail. “I’m with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently, you guys broke up and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge, your loss, because Amanda’s a great gal.”

But, just for goo measure, Stamos decided to call Jorge back. That time, he happened to pick up, a bit surprised that it wasn’t Amanda on the other line.

“Jorge?” Stamos said. “Hey, Jorge? Hi, this is John Stamos.”

“Oh my god!” Amanda exclaimed, laughing a bit.

“We heard you broke up with Amanda so we got out asses down to the hospital and now we’re all dating and we don’t need you, Jorge,” Stamos continued. “Well, I think you made a big mistake but it’s nice to meet you, pal.”

“Thank you, John Stamos,” Jorge said.

What better way to get a little bit of revenge on an ex than to have John Stamos give them a talking to. It might have been an exciting hospital visit for Stamos, but it is probably a day Amanda will never forget.

