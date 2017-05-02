Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down On Air, Reveals His 10-Day-Old Son Had Lifesaving Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel shared an emotional story about his baby boy undergoing lifesaving open-heart surgery only moments after being born.

On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 49-yeary-old TV host explained how his 10-day-old son, William “Billy” Kimmel, experienced serious health troubles that required heart surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is a scary story, but it has a happy ending,” Kimmel said. “He appeared a normal healthy baby. My wife was in bed relaxing, a very attentive nurse at Cedars-Sinai heard a murmur in his heart and noticed he was a bit purple, which is not common.”

He continued by saying: “[The doctors] determined he wasn’t getting enough oxygen in his blood, either in his heart or lungs. They did an x-ray and his lungs were fine, which meant his heart wasn’t. It’s a terrifying thing. They found that Billy was born with a heart disease.”

Kimmel then explained that his son had a congenital heart disease, meaning Billy had a “hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart.”

Billy was rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery.

“Every one of my friends was there 100 per cent. We had atheists praying for us, okay?” he said. “We had people who do not believe in God praying to him. And I hate to even say, but even that son-of-a-b***h Matt Damon sent flowers.”

“Most of all, I want to thank my wife Molly. First of all, for allowing me to have sex with her in the first place,” he said jokingly. “But also for being so strong and level-headed and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience. I couldn’t ask for a better partner and I’m so happy we had this baby together. I’m definitely getting a vasectomy after this.”

Kimmel then urged his audience to donate to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. He also begged politicians to ensure that all Americans have access to affordable healthcare.

“If your baby is going to die it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” he said. “I hope you never have to go there but if you do you’ll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well with so much compassion.”

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]