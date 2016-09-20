Jim Carrey’s Powerful Statement Proves He Won’t Fight This Wrongful Death Lawsuit Quietly

Jim Carrey will not “tolerate” the wrongful death allegations levied against him by his late girlfriend’s husband.

Carrey released a strongly-worded statement condemning Mark Burton, who filed a lawsuit against the actor for allegedly illegally obtaining prescription drugs for Cathriona White, who committed suicide last September. But Carrey made it clear he’s not planning on tackling this issue quietly.

“What a terrible shame,” Carrey said. “It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world.”

Carrey also talked about his late girlfriend Cathriona in his statement, claiming her “troubles” existed before their relationship began.

“I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved,” Carrey said. “Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace.”

The lawsuit against Carrey claims he gave White drugs, “despite the fact that he knew full well that Ms. White was ill equipped to ingest and manage highly addictive prescription drugs outside the care of a licensed physician; was prone to depression; and had previously attempted to take her own life.”

So what could the future look like for Carrey in light of this lawsuit? Legal expert Troy Slaten says that while the case could go to trial, it would likely take years to get there.

“To prevail in this civil wrongful death lawsuit, the plaintiff must prove that Jim Carrey was the ‘proximate cause’ of this woman’s death … In order for the police to investigate Jim Carry on this matter, they have to believe that, one, a crime occurred and, two, Carrey likely committed the crime,” Slaten said. “After the police fully investigate a case, they present it to the district attorney with a recommendation. It’s up to the district attorney to decide whether and what kind of criminal charges are to be filed.”

Whatever happens next with this case, it’s clear Carrey plans on tackling it head on.

